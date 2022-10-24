Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see clear ski…
Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sta…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the S…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in t…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…