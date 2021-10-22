 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Statesville, NC

It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

