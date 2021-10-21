Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Statesville, NC

It will be a warm day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.