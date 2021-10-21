 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Statesville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert