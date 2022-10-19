Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Statesville, NC
