Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

