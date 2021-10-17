 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

