Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.