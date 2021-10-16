 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

