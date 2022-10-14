 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

