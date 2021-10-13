The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It loo…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Ex…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperat…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. W…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The forecast i…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. T…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.