Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Statesville, NC
