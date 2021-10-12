Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It loo…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. W…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperat…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The forecast i…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The for…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. T…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The…