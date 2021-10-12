 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

