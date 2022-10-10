Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. P…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should …
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperat…
Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…