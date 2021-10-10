 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Statesville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Statesville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert