Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.