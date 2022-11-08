Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Statesville, NC
