Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The Statesville…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees …
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will …
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light a…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is …
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds li…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tod…
This evening in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be wa…