Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

