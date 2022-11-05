Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.