Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

