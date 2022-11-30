Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.