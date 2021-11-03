Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Statesville, NC
