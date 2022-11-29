Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 46-degree low is forec…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variabl…
For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The …