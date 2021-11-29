Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.