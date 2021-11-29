Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Statesville, NC
