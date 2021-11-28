Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degr…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tod…
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
For the drive home in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low around 2…
For the drive home in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will re…
Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in…