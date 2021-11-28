 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

