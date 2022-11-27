Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.