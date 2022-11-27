Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees to…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 46-degree low is forec…
For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s t…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It loo…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variabl…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …