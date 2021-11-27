Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Statesville, NC
