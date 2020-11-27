 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Statesville, NC

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until 9AM EST FRI. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

