Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Statesville, NC

Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

