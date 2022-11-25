Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees to…
Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudles…
This evening in Statesville: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degre…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 46-degree low is forec…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to to…
For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s t…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It loo…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …