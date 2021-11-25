Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Statesville, NC
