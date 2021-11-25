 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Statesville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert