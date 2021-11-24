Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
For the drive home in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low around 2…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
This evening in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. I…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees t…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to…
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…