Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

