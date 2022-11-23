 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

