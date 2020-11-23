Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Statesville, NC

Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
