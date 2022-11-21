Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.