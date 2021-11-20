Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Statesville. It…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We …
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
This evening in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. I…
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to…