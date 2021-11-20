 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

