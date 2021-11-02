Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
