Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.