Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Statesville, NC

Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.