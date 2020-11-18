Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Statesville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.