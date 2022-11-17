Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.