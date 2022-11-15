Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Statesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is foreca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursda…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's h…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstor…