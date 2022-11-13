Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Statesville, NC
