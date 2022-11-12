Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Statesville, NC
