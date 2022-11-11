 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

