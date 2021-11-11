 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Statesville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert