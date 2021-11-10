Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Statesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.