Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Statesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 de…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reac…
For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The foreca…
Statesville's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorr…
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …