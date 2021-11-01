Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Statesville, NC
