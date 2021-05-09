 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

