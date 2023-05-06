Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's l…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Part…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 d…